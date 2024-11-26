Guwahati: The students from Tinsukia district of Assam during their national integration tour boarded the INS Teg and rode on a T-72 tank.

Kohima-based Defence PRO Lt Col Amit Shukla said the students visited the Indian Army’s Armoured Corps Centre and School in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar.

During their visit, the participants had a unique opportunity to ride on a T-72 tank, gaining first-hand experience of the challenges faced by tank crews in combat, he added.

Additionally, they explored the Cavalry Museum, which provided an informative overview of the history of armoured warfare, he said.

The seven-day tour included visits to various significant locations across India, including Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmednagar, he added.

A notable highlight was an interaction with the President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhawan during their first leg in New Delhi, in addition to visits to the National War Memorial, Qutub Minar and Dilli Haat, where they immersed themselves in the rich martial and cultural heritage of the nation, he said.

In Mumbai, the group experienced India’s naval prowess with a visit to the Naval Dockyard, where they boarded the INS Teg, he added.

The detailed tour of this premier warship provided insights into its weapons, armaments, operations and engineering, he said.

The excitement peaked as participants witnessed a fly-past of various marine fighters, reconnaissance aircraft and indigenous helicopters, he added.

The tour is scheduled to return to Tinsukia on Tuesday, he said.

Lt Col Shukla said the tour will enhance national spirit and foster a sense of belonging and unity among the youth, encouraging them to learn about and embrace the core fabric of our nation – ‘Unity in Diversity.’