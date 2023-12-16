IMPHAL: Two construction workers, who were earlier abducted by miscreants in Manipur, have been rescued by security forces.

The two labourers, who were abducted from Tamenglong district of Manipur, were rescued by a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur police.

According to reports, the victims had been forcibly taken by armed assailants from a construction site located along NH-37 on the Assam-Manipur border.

The abduction reportedly took place on the intervening night of December 13-14.

Upon receiving information, joint teams comprising Assam Rifles and Manipur police were mobilized to initiate a comprehensive investigation and search operation.

The joint team extensively covered the construction site at Lhangnom and conducted joint inquiries and investigations in the surrounding villages of Muktakhol, Tatbung, Lhangnom, and Phaitol.

The exhaustive efforts included thorough questioning and extensive searches conducted in the dense jungles, cultivated fields, and villages of the region.

The collaboration between Assam Rifles, Manipur police, civil society organizations, and village chiefs played a crucial role in ensuring the safe release of the abducted labourers.