Chandel: Nine members of a tribal community in Manipur were injured, three critically, after their vehicle met with an accident near the Myanmar border on Saturday.

The incident took place in TM Dingpi village, located in Chandel district and bordering Bokan bazaar in Myanmar.

The vehicle, carrying individuals aged between 14 and 51, was travelling from Chandel district headquarters towards Molcham village, primarily inhabited by the Kuki tribe.

Following the accident, all injured individuals were rescued and received initial medical attention.

Three individuals with critical injuries were promptly transferred to District Hospital, Churachandpur, in a civilian vehicle, while the remaining six received observation and treatment in the medical ward.