Imphal: The public in Manipur voluntarily surrendered 72 weapons, including rocket launchers, ammunition, and other war-like stores, to the Indian Army and Assam Rifles following the Manipur governor’s appeal for peace.

The Ministry of Defence stated that Assam Rifles, under Spear Corps of the Indian Army, worked relentlessly with civil administration and other security agencies to secure the surrender of these weapons in Manipur.

In the Pherzawl and Jiribam districts, which border Mizoram, Myanmar, and Assam, locals surrendered 30 weapons.

These included five single/double barrel rifles, 11 locally made single-barrel rifles, two .303 rifles, two 12-bore single-barrel rifles, one shotgun, one carbine machine gun, one tear gas gun, and six improvised mortars.

In Kangpokpi district, locals surrendered 16 weapons, including one 5.56mm rifle, two Self Loading Rifles (SLR), six-barrel rifles, one .22 rifle, five tube launchers, and one locally made rocket launcher.

The Indian Army handed over the recovered arms, ammunition, and explosives to Manipur Police.