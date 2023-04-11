Imphal: Three alleged smugglers from Rajasthan have been arrested along with two truckloads of illegal items being smuggled to Manipur from Myanmar through the international Moreh border, official sources said on Tuesday.

Based on input from across the borders that illegal rare items have been transported on the NH 02 through Moreh to Imphal, a joint team of the Kakching police commandos and Sora police outpost intercepted two trucks plying towards Imphal, the source stated.

The alleged smugglers have been identified as Fateh Singh Gurjar from Habeebpur, Sawai Madhopu from Dhoreka in Rajasthan and Sher Singh from Gangapur in Rajasthan, the source said.

The veneers and impounded trucks have been handed over to Range Forest Officer, Kakching district for further action, the source added.