Imphal: Assam Rifles (AR) have successfully foiled the cross-border smuggling of areca nuts along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Kamjong, and Ukhrul Districts with the recovery of 442 bags of areca nuts, which is worth approximately Rs 4.3632 crores in the regional markets.

Three alleged smugglers along with vehicles were also arrested in the operations, an official source said here on Saturday.

Also Read: Assam: Another lot mandal arrested for bribery in Lakhimpur, Rs 2.49 lakh recovered

The Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters 10 Assam Rifles (South) launched the operations on September 29, 2023.

Also Read: Assam’s Lovlina Borgohain assures boxing medal for India in Asiad with win in 75kg quarter-finals

During a thorough search operation, 442 bags of areca nuts were recovered, comprising 50 bags at 100 kg each and 392 bags at 80 kg each.

These nuts, worth approximately Rs 4.3632 crore, were being illegally smuggled into India in 10 Shaktiman vehicles through the international border.

Assam Rifles handed over the seized areca nuts, vehicles, and apprehended the individuals and handed them over to the Forest Department for further legal proceedings, the source added.