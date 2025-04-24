Imphal: A joint team from the central and Manipur police apprehended three activists of separate valley-based underground groups and recovered a four-wheeler, 2 mobile phones, and Rs. 2600 in cash from their possession on Wednesday.

The police reported that arrests and seizures were made during different operations conducted in the Imphal East district.

In the first operation launched at Keibi under the Sagolmang police station, one cadre of the proscribed Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup, namely Sairem Ibungo, 45, was arrested.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The second operation was carried out at Sawombung under the Lamlai police station. One activist of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak, later identified as Loitongbam Naoba Singh,27, was arrested.

The third operation wound up with the arrest of one activist of the Kangleipak Community party -Nongdrenkhomba, namely, Loushambam Sundar Singh @ Bungbung (34) from Nongpok Sanjenbam Khullen near the market shed under Lamlai-PS, Imphal East District.

The arrested individuals were involved in extortion activities for their respective party funds. They are now in different police stations for forwarding to the different courts under the relevant sections of the law.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!