Imphal: A joint team of the central and state forces arrested ten cadres of separate underground groups from various hideouts during a series of operations in the four valley districts of Manipur during the past 36 hours.

The state police control room reported that the arrestees had carried out extortion activities to raise their party fund in the 4 valley districts – Imphal East, Bishnupur, Kakching, and Imphal West during the past few months.

The arrested cadres are one from Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP Taibangangba), one from KCP-People’s War Group, two from KCP-Meeyamgi Feengang Lanmee, one from People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Prepak-Progressive), one from Prepak, one from Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup, one from United People’s Party of Kangleipak, and two from United National Liberation Front (UNLF – Pambei).

The UNLF-P is currently under the peace talks with the centre. Several incriminating documents including demand letters, Rs. 11, 440 in cash, 10 mobile phones and a few jungle items including a Camouflage Helmet, a Tactical Waist belt black in colour, two Knee cap/guards, a Green colour Pistol holster, a Camouflage long pant, two Camouflage T-Shirts, and a Pair of Boot were recovered from their possessions.

The ages of the arrestees were between 22 and 44 years.

The arrested cadres and the seized articles were handed over to the concerned police station for necessary legal formalities under relevant sections of the law.