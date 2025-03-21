Security forces seized 103 explosives at Manipur and Assam interstates

Imphal: During the past 24 hours Central paramilitary forces in coordination with the Manipur police seized 103 explosive devices and averted potential terror incidents at the three locations of the interstate of Manipur and Assam, an official said on Friday.

The official said that the security forces conducted intelligence-based operations at Uchathol Mayai Leikai, Moulzawl, and Binselu in the Jiribam district police station under the jurisdiction of the Jiribam district of Manipur on Thursday.

The operation which lasted around 2 hours winded up with the recovery of several explosive materials.

During the operation security forces recovered 100 sticks of Stardyne-910 (class II CAT-22 explosives) weighing about 12.5 kilograms,20 live rounds of 5.56 mm ammunition, and 2 plastic bags.

In the second and 3rd operations at the general areas of Moulzawl and Binselu rubber plantation in the same district, the joint team retrieved one Improvised Explosive Devices (remote and electrically initiated), two gelatin sticks, two pompi long-ranged mortar locally made, six pompi bombs, 5 locally made single barrel gun loaded with live ammunition, one locally made 12-bore rifle, and one pistol, the official added.

