Imphal: An 80-year-old woman was charred to death while two others lost their lives in different incidents in the past 24 hours in Manipur, the police said here on Tuesday.

The 80-year-old woman namely Nemjahat Mate was reportedly charred to death in her room when her house located at an area of L Khaukual village, Sangaikot block, Churachandpur caught fire at about 3 am on Monday, Official sources said that the old lady was alone in the house when the mishap occurred as all her family members were out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, fire service sources said.

Meantime, a man stabbed his elder brother to death at Yairipok Santidan Bazar in the southeastern part of the state, the police said. Md Amjad Khan (32) reportedly stabbed his elder brother Md Husini Mubarak (37) at the residence of Yairipok Santidan Bazar at around 1.20 pm on Monday.

The injured person was rushed to the Community Health Centre Yairipok, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.

The fratricide had stood off over a plot of land, the police said, adding that the accused is at large but efforts are on to nab him. A case against the accused has been registered.

Another police source said that a footballer namely Lunminthang Haokip (26) playing for local club Sagolband United was killed when the two-wheeler he was driving hit an iron structure erected along Tiddim road near Nambol bazaar for the G20 summit on Monday night.

He died on the way to the hospital, the police said.