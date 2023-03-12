Imphal: Commandos of the Manipur Police arrested a 26-year-old youth on charges of unauthorized possession of drugs at Lilong in the Thoubal district of Manipur on Saturday night, an official source said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, the commandos of the Thoubal district police launched a frisking and checking operation at Lilongthong Ahanbi Ubakthong, about 15 km from Imphal, at around 6 pm on Saturday.

During the operation, a suspect was detained with a plastic bag, black in colour.

In the further search operation, 2,784 Samplex Plus capsules concealed in 22 small packets were recovered from his unauthorized possession.

The youth, identified as Makamayum Asmakhan alias Ashlambi, 26, from Lilong village, was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the source informed.

The initial probe revealed that he had been into drug peddling and had recently supplied banned tablets to the nearby locality, the source stated.

The commandos also came to know that the drug was delivered by one MM Lakhimuddin from Lilong Turel Ahanbi for selling to others.

When the commandos raided the house of the drug supplier, he fled from the scene.

The commandos said that efforts are being made to arrest the drug supplier, MM Lakhimuddin, the source said.

The arrested youth, along with the seized items, has been handed over to the Lilong police station for further legal actions under the ND&PS Act, the source added.