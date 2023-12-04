Imphal: In a major development, 25 cadres of the proscribed National Revolution Front Manipur (NRFM) have joined the United National Liberation Front (UNLF) in its peace initiative, marking a significant step towards ending armed conflict in the region.

This follows the signing of a peace accord between the Government of India, the Government of Manipur, and the UNLF on November 29, 2023.

The agreement has emboldened supporters of non-violent solutions like Major Boicha, Vice Chief of Army Staff of NRFM, who led the group in laying down their arms and pledging allegiance to the UNLF on Sunday (December 2).

This symbolic act signifies the NRFM’s near-unanimous rejection of violence. The formal reception held at the UNLF headquarters on Monday honored the NRFM cadres and underscored their commitment to peacebuilding efforts.

Notably, the NRFM, previously known as the United Revolutionary Front, emerged in 2011 from factions of the banned KCP militant group.