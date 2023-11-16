Imphal: The proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) on Thursday claimed responsibility for attacking the house of BJP Manipur Pradesh secretary Kongkham Bikram (Bung) at Nagamapal Soram Leirak, Khwai Lalambung Makhong, under Lamphel police station, Imphal West on the night of November 13.

M. Punsiba Meitei, Deputy Secretary, Information and Public Relations, Department of KCP, in a statement stated, “This is to elucidate the reasons behind the shots fired at the gate of Bung which were meant as the last warning against his involvement in smuggling betel leaves through Churachandpur district of Manipur by regularly paying huge amounts of money to Churachandpur-based Kuki-Zo narco-terrorist elements.”

The claimant was made on the demand of several women who staged a sit-in protest against the gun attacks and asked those who opened the fire to make a clarification to that effect.

The KCP further states that if Bung does not cease indulging in the betel leave business through Churchndpur by paying huge amounts of money to Kuki Zo narco-terrorist, the party reserves the power to give them befitting punishment.

Notably, at the sit-in staged at Khwai Lalambung Makhong Pukhri Achouba on November 14, 2023, the locals condemned the incident in the strongest terms and said it has caused fear psychosis among the people.

No one was injured in the attack but the bullets fired from the riders of a car hit on a car parked inside the house of the BJP leader.