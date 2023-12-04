Bordumsa: Mossang Tanusa Gogoi, a 22-year-old girl from Arunachal Pradesh, has bagged the 1st runners-up title in the 1st Edition of Miss Hornbill International 2023. The prestigious international event was held at the Capital Cultural Hall in Kohima, Nagaland, on December 2.

Rachel Rimeiaka Jyrwa from Meghalaya was crowned the winner, while Vezotolü Shijoh from Nagaland was the second runner-up.

The Hornbill Festival, also known as the “Festival of Festivals,” is a 10-day annual cultural extravaganza that showcases the rich and diverse Naga ethnicity through folk dances, traditional music, local cuisine, handicraft, art workshops, and more.

Tanusa, the daughter of Smti Timiyak Mossang and Shri Mridul Gogoi, told Northeast Now that the Miss Hornbill International was the first international beauty pageant in the Northeast region and featured 14 contestants from various states of India and Nepal.

“I am also preparing for UPSC exams and undergoing coaching at SPM IAS Academy in Guwahati,” said Tanusa, who is currently pursuing her master’s degree in Political Science.

“We are happy that our daughter Tanusa has been recognized for her talent and performance on such a big platform. We hope she will continue to excel and bring more glory to the people and the place,” said Timiyak Mossang, Tanusa’s mother.

Meanwhile, Somlung Mossang, the local MLA of Tanusa’s 49 Bordumsa-Diyun constituency, congratulated Tanusa on her success and said, “Tanusa’s story is an inspiration to all aspiring individuals from the state. It shows that with determination and hard work, one can achieve anything.”

Kuno Resiih, the operational head of the event, told Northeast Now that the Hornbill International was not just a beauty pageant but also a platform to celebrate the culture and heritage of Nagaland.

“The event had other sub-title winners in categories like Best National Costume, Best Evening Gown, Miss Ramp Walk, Miss Talent, Miss People’s Choice, Miss Fashion Icon, etc.,” said Resiih.

The winner was awarded Rs 2 lakh, while the 1st and 2nd runners-up received Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 1 lakh, respectively.

According to Resiih, the event was supported by the Nagaland Tourism Department, Directorate of Arts and Culture, Nagaland Bamboo Development Authority, and Department of Sericulture.

“The formal closing ceremony will be held on December 10th. We are expecting Tanusa to grace the event, which will be marked by a media briefing and official photo shoot,” added Resiih.