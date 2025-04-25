Imphal: Normal life in Manipur, crippled on Friday, due to a 24-hour general strike called by Joint Action Committee against the Custodial Death of Khoisnam Sanajaoba alias Ibungo.

In Khurai, Sanajaoba’s native constituency, residents and strike supporters defying the government’s imposition of curfew from midnight of April 24 to midnight of April 25, 2025, blocked roads and burned tyres to enforce the strike.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The strike that started on Thursday midnight has severely affected the five valley districts as the markets, business establishments, educational institutes, and banks remained closed.

The public transport vehicles were off the roads during the strike, which would end at midnight on Friday.

Interstate vehicular transportation and inter-district bus services came to a grinding halt. The main roads in the valley districts wore a deserted look.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

However, movements of the security vehicles were seen at strategic locations across the state.

Besides, the strike didn’t affect the national air services.

Attendance in the government offices was very thin, reports said. The strike, however, exempted essential services, including medical, water supplies, medical, religious functions, and electricity, the purview of the strike.

The JAC convener, Laishram Kumari said warned of intensification of the strike as the governor has so far failed to fulfill their demands despite an ultimatum served to him on April 17.

Sanajaoba died in judicial custody on April 10 after police arrested him on March 31.

The JAC is demanding an impartial investigation by an independent agency such as the CBI or a judicial inquiry headed by a sitting or retired judge of the High Court.

The committee also called for the lodging of an FIR against all officials involved in the arrest, investigation, and custodial care of the deceased.

Other key demands include the provision of adequate ex gratia compensation to the family, appointment of a suitable public job for the next of kin, and the submission of the post-mortem report along with raw-format videography of the examination.