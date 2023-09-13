Imphal: A total of 18 MLAs in the ruling BJP-led government of Manipur, led by two cabinet ministers, left for the national capital on Wednesday to urge the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister to bring a solution to the ongoing communal clash at the earliest.

Manipur Education Minister Th Basantakumar and Social Welfare Minister H Dingo led the team to translate the pledges they made on September 11 into reality. The team left Imphal airport for Delhi on Wednesday afternoon.

On September 11 night, a total of 23 MLAs in the ruling BJP-led government of Manipur pledged to protect the territorial integrity of the strife-torn state. They also signed a resolution to this effect.

The signing took place at the Chief Minister’s secretariat with members of the newly formed civil society organization Youth of Manipur (YoM).

The resolution, among other things, included upholding the territorial integrity of Manipur, rejecting any sort of separate administration, and seeking the assistance of Central leaders for an early solution to the current crisis in the state.

Manipur Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Govindas Konthoujam was already in the national capital to initiate talks with the central and BJP leaders to translate the pledges into reality.

Manipur IPR and health minister Dr Sapam Ranjan will also be rushing to Delhi soon for the same, a report said.

On September 11 night, thousands of volunteers of YoM tried to head towards the Chief Minister’s bungalow in Imphal to meet the Chief Minister, but they were stopped by the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and state forces in front of Hicham Yaichampat at Moirangkhom.

After reaching a consensus, the state police allowed about 100 YoM representatives to meet N Biren Singh at the Chief Minister’s bungalow.