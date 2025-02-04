Imphal: Indian security forces have ramped up counter-insurgency operations in Manipur, leading to the arrest of over 15 insurgents from various groups and the seizure of a cache of weapons over the past week.

The operations, which began on January 27, 2025, followed a fierce encounter between Manipur-based underground groups and the Myanmar-oriented Kuki National Army (Burmba) along Border Pillars 85, 86, and 87.

Among the arrests, the KCP (CM) group suffered a significant setback, with five members arrested along with weapons in an operation at Mantripukhri Thakurbari, Imphal. Additional insurgents were detained in several other valley districts.

However, no arrests were made among the tribal insurgents in hill districts like Churachandpur and Kangpokpi.

A press statement from the defense wing revealed that joint operations involving the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and Manipur Police resulted in the recovery of 20 weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores from districts including Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churchandpur, and Thoubal.

Based on intelligence about insurgent activity in districts like Kakching and Imphal West, forces apprehended five cadres from banned organizations.

Additionally, United Valley insurgent groups such as PLA, Prepak, UNLF (K), KCP, and KYKL have claimed responsibility for killing 16 KNA-B militants in border encounters in recent days.

These groups also honored three cadres martyred in the fight against the KNA-B, accusing Indian security forces of supporting their common adversary. These insurgent outfits are fighting for the restoration of Manipur’s sovereignty.