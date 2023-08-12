Imphal: A total of 14 firearms have been recovered in search operations conducted jointly by the state and central forces over the past 48 hours, according to the Manipur Police Control Room.

On Saturday, search operations were conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Churachandpur districts by the state police and central security forces.

The joint team recovered 12 arms, 6 rounds of ammunition and 8 explosives, the report stated.

On Friday, 2 arms were recovered by the State Police and Central Security Forces during operations conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Bishnupur and Imphal East districts.

The report further states that on Saturday, the movements of 92 vehicles carrying essential items on NH-37 and 112 vehicles on NH-2 have been ensured.

Strict security measures have been taken in all vulnerable locations and security convoys have been deployed in sensitive stretches to ensure the free and safe movement of vehicles.