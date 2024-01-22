Imphal: In a significant development, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met representatives of all 10 opposition parties at his secretariat in Imphal on Sunday night to discuss the ongoing ethnic violence in the state.

This marked the first such dialogue since clashes erupted between Meiteis and Kukis on May 3, 2023.

Taking to Twitter after the meeting, the Chief Minister described the discussions as “constructive,” highlighting a “united commitment to navigate challenges and work collectively for the well-being of our state.”

However, the opposition, led by former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh, raised a compelling demand.

Addressing the press, Ibobi Singh said that the parties urged the Chief Minister to seek an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the eight-month crisis.

He said that the meeting should include representatives of all ten opposition parties along with the Chief Minister.

Ibobi further added the shared responsibility of both leaders, who head BJP-led governments at the Center and state levels.

“They must put in efforts to protect the lives and property of the people, end the crisis, and restore peace to Manipur,” he asserted.

This unprecedented outreach by the opposition and their focus on a joint meeting with the Prime Minister signal a growing urgency to address the Manipur crisis at the highest level.

Whether the Chief Minister will heed their demand and the outcome of such a meeting remain to be seen, but the development certainly marks a shift in the state’s political landscape.