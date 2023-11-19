Imphal: Former Chief Minister of Manipur and current opposition leader, Okram Ibobi Singh, expressed strong disapproval on Sunday towards the demand for a separate administration, Kukiland, to be carved out from Manipur’s territory.

Singh stated that the realization of the dream of Kukiland is unlikely to become a reality and emphasized the need for an amicable settlement to restore peace in the strife-torn state.

Addressing the media at Congress Bhavan in Imphal, Singh highlighted the financial strain exacerbated by the seven-month-long crisis, quoting Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s acknowledgement that GST, despite being at 19 per cent, has not been implemented during the ongoing crisis.

Singh urged leaders of the Kuki-Zo community, as well as the central and state governments, to engage in meaningful dialogue for a swift resolution.

Singh, also a leader of 10 opposition political parties in the state, asserted that in a democratic country like India, violence has no place, and only a meaningful political solution can restore a peaceful atmosphere.

His comments come amid rising concerns over ruthless violence during the ongoing crisis.

The opposition leader’s statement that the demand of the Kuki-Zo people would never be fulfilled coincided with the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) strongly condemning the FIR registered against its General Secretary Muan Tombing for comments on a self-governing body for Kuki-Zo tribals in Manipur.