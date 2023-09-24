Imphal: After the Manipur government’s warning to people who had looted arms to return them within a fortnight, a combined team of the Manipur police and Assam Rifles recovered 10 grenades, a cache of arms, and ammunition during the past 36 hours.

Acting on specific intelligence that weapons and war-like stores were present in the Chingkhei Ching Range of Imphal East District, a joint team of Assam Rifles and police of Lamlai Police Station carried out a search on Sunday and recovered one .303 rifle and 10 grenades.

Specific intelligence was also received on the likely transportation of weapons through New Shijang village, near Moreh on the Myanmar border. The AR checkpost at the village detected a vehicle approaching their position.

When challenged, the individual in the vehicle hastily retreated into the nearby woods, abandoning a Kenbo vehicle laden with suspicious cargo.

An exhaustive examination of the abandoned vehicle and its contents led to the recovery of one 9 mm pistol, two country-made mortars, two country-single shotguns, ammunition, and war-like stores.

Despite a search, the suspect could not be apprehended.

The recovered bombs, arms, ammunition and the vehicle were handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal action.

The recovery of weapons was the first of its kind after the Manipur government in its directive on Friday warned people who have looted arms to return them within 15 days or face strict legal and security measures.