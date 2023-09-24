Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday distributed one-time financial assistance to beneficiaries of the Special Scheme for Education of Children of Labour Card Holders staying at Relief Camps.

The distribution program held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on Sunday was organized by the Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board.

One-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 was handed over to the beneficiaries by the Chief Minister.

Also Read: Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rules out alliance with AIUDF in Lok Sabha polls

Under the special scheme, one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 was provided for the education of children to every family having a valid labour card and staying in the relief camps set up by the Government of Manipur.

After distributing the financial assistance, N Biren Singh interacted with the beneficiaries at the relief camps and listened to their grievances.

Also Read: Assam: Youth dies after falling into pit dug by JICA for water supply project in Guwahati

The Chief Minister also informed the beneficiaries that the government is taking all necessary measures for their welfare.

Water Resources Minister Awangbow Newmai, Chairperson of the Manipur Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board K Saratkumar Singh, and other officials also attended the program.

In the ongoing communal violence, over 60,000 people, including school-going students, were displaced and are taking shelter at different relief camps across the state.