Imphal: Security forces dismantled a temporary camp believed to have been set up by suspected cadres of the Kuki-Zo-Hmar underground outfit along the Manipur-Assam border.

The joint operation, carried out by central and state forces based on specific intelligence inputs, led to the seizure of a large cache of arms, ammunition, and warlike stores, though no arrests were made.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The camp was located in the Rashidpur area under Jiribam Police Station in Jiribam district, bordering Assam. The operation, which lasted approximately three hours, aimed to disrupt insurgent activities in the region and prevent further militant regrouping.

During the raid, the forces recovered an assortment of firearms, including one double-barrelled gun, three country-made barrel guns, and a pompi gun.

Ammunition recovered from the site included 42 live rounds for AK-series rifles, one M16 round, one SLR round, seven sniper rounds, and one INSAS round. Authorities also found numerous spent cartridges—13 from AK rifles, 23 from M16s, five from SLRs, 11 from sniper rifles, and three from INSAS rifles.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In addition, two hand grenades, seven bulletproof vests (without plates), two helmets, three camouflage handbags, two magazine pouches, and nine pairs of combat shoes were seized from the hideout.

Following the operation, the recovered materials were handed over to the Manipur Police for further legal action.