Imphal: Manipur’s newly formed party, Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) has decided to extend its support to the BJP for the formation of the next government in the North-eastern state.

KPA president Tongmang Haokip, along with its two newly elected legislators Kimneo Haokip Hangshing and Chinlunthang, on Friday submitted their letter of support to Manipur Governor La Ganesan, Indian Express reported.

While Hangshing represents the Saikul constituency in Kangpokpi district, Chinlunthang was elected from Singhat constituency in Churachandpur district.

The KPA was floated by two retired bureaucrats, a practicing doctor and a lawyer to represent the interests of the Kuki tribe in Manipur.

It was recognised as a political party by the ECI in January this year, just weeks ahead of the recently concluded Assembly election in the state.

KPA fielded only two candidates, both of whom got elected.

Earlier, the Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), which won six seats and the Naga People’s Front (NPF), which bagged five seats had also pledged their support to the BJP for the government formation.