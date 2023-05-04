Guwahati: Amid the violence in Manipur, at least 16 people belonging to Kukis and Meiteis were arrested following a clash between the two groups in Shillong on Thursday evening.

East Khasi Hills superintendent of police Sylvester Nongtnger said following the violence in Manipur between Kukis and Meiteis, a spillover was seen today when around 5.30 pm two groups get into a clash at Nongrim Hills near Mizo Morden School under Laitumkhrah police station in Shillong

Police rushed to the area and found two persons from one community manhandled by another community.

“To prevent the situation from getting aggravated, EKH Police has apprehended and bound down 16 persons under Section 107 CrPC of both the communities for fomenting trouble,” Nongtnger said.

The SP said strict action will be taken against those wanting to vitiate the peace in the city.

Violence broke out in several districts of Manipur on Wednesday during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Thousands of agitators took part in the rally, during which clashes between tribals and non-tribals broke out.