Imphal: The Kuki Inpi Manipur, the apex body of the Kuki people, has called the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI)’s tag on Kukis as narco-terrorists “ridiculous” and a “Meitei sobriquet for Kukis.”

In a statement released on Saturday, Kuki Inpi Manipur general secretary Khaikhohauh Gangte said that the term “narco-terrorism” has been leveled against the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF), both Kuki umbrella organisations that are under Suspension of Operations (SoO) with the government since 2008.

Gangte said that the allegation is ridiculous, as there is no evidence to support it. He pointed out that two Meitei (Manipuri) men were recently arrested by the Delhi police for drug trafficking.

He also cited a report from The Indian Express that alleged that Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh and his wife were involved in a drug trafficking case.

Gangte said that the real narco-terrorists are the Meitei radicals, who are carrying out a genocide against the Kuki people.

He said that the Meitei radicals are motivated by their desire to gain control of the land in the hills, which is currently owned by the Kukis.

Gangte called on the Manipur government to stop the genocide against the Kuki people and to protect their land rights.

He also called on the international community to intervene and to pressure the Manipur government to take action.

The statement from Kuki Inpi Manipur is the latest in a series of accusations and counter-accusations between the Kukis and the Meiteis.