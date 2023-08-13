Imphal: The proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) on the 19th Raising Day of its armed wing, the Miyamgi Fingang Lanmi (Red Army) said that the integrity of Manipur should not be challenged on ethnic lines.

The statement said that the KCP and its Red Army paid rich tributes to all those who have laid down their lives in the course of the revolutionary movement.

The outfit conveyed its solidarity to all the people who have been driven out of their homes due to the ethnic violence, which has displaced over 60,000 people.

With regard to the ethnic violence, the KCP said that immigrant Kuki “narco-terrorists” have been fighting a proxy war against the Meiteis for the past three months by planting a dream of “Zalengam”.

Stating that killing unarmed civilians and burning down their houses are crimes against humanity, the KCP asserted that the history of Manipur is a collective history of all the communities and ethnic groups of the land.

The integrity of Manipur should not be disturbed or challenged because of some vested interest on ethnic lines, it added.