IMPHAL: Due to the persistent efforts of the troopers of Assam Rifles, five hardcore cadres of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP), People’s War Group (PWG), on Saturday surrendered before the Manipur Police at Somsai in Manipur’s Ukhrul district.

The Assam Rifles had engaged these cadres into negotiation over a prolonged period and motivated them to surrender and join the mainstream.

The surrender will not only ensure in assisting cadres to exit unlawful approach but also help to rebuild their lives for transformation and reconciliation.

The cadres deposited three pistols, three magazines and 19 rounds of live .22 ammunition.