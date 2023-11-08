IMPHAL: Mobile internet services will be restored soon in four districts of strife-torn Northeast state of Manipur.

This was claimed by Manipur cabinet minister Khashim Vashum.

Vashum said that mobile internet services will resume in the four districts of Chandel, Tamenglong, Ukhrul and Senapati in Manipur.

He made this claim while speaking at an event in Ukhrul district of Manipur.

It may be mentioned here that the four Manipur districts of Chandel, Tamenglong, Ukhrul and Senapati have a sizeable Naga population.

Earlier it was reported that the Manipur government is mulling to restore mobile internet services in areas of the state, which have not been affected by violence.

According to reports, the Manipur government is exploring restoration of mobile internet services “on trial basis” in parts of the state not gripped by violence.

The Manipur home department, in an order, said that the state government will “go for opening of mobile towers on trial basis in those district headquarters which had not been affected by the current law and order crisis”.

The order further stated that if the “trial run” of restoration of internet services in peaceful areas is “found feasible”, the initiative will also be extended to other areas in Manipur where “law and order situation have improved”.

It may be mentioned here that organisations representing the Naga community in Manipur, have been pressing the government to restore mobile internet services in areas not affected by violence.