Imphal: To gain firsthand insight into the experiences of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Dharun Kumar, the Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur District in Manipur, spent a night at a relief camp in Old Gelmol village, situated on the outskirts of the town.

This compassionate gesture took place on Tuesday, as per an official statement released on Wednesday.

During his stay, Dharun Kumar also distributed warm clothing, including blankets and other essential items to the camp residents.

Notably, he is the first Deputy Commissioner to spend a night with the IDPs since communal violence erupted in the state.

Accompanied by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Thangboi Gangte, the Deputy Commissioner shared dinner with the relief camp residents, and both officials stayed overnight at the camp before returning home the following morning.

Dharun Kumar expressed his intention, stating, “I wanted to convey a deep understanding of the challenges, difficulties, and hardships of displacement and convey our heartfelt empathy and compassion for the relief camp inmates.”

Communal violence between the Meiteis and Kukis led to the displacement of over 61,000 individuals, with thousands of tribals seeking shelter in relief camps within Churachandpur District, which served as the epicentre of the violence that commenced on May 3, 2023.

Highlighting their commitment to providing essential services and improving living conditions for the relief camp residents, the Deputy Commissioner stated, “I wanted to encourage open communication and feedback from the relief camp inmates, listening to their concerns and suggestions for improvements.”

He emphasized that their efforts extended beyond immediate relief, as they were actively supporting the recovery and rehabilitation of affected families.

Dharun Kumar expressed gratitude for the resilience and strength demonstrated by the relief camp residents during challenging times, underscoring the importance of collective efforts involving all stakeholders.

Furthermore, he assured all the inmates that the situation was under constant monitoring and that they would continue to receive support until they could safely return to their homes.

Notably, in his endeavour to establish trust and connect with IDPs, Dharun Kumar frequently dined with children and other camp residents, either at the relief camps or his residence.

Additionally, he distributed various educational and recreational items to displaced children.

The Deputy Commissioner has visited nearly all camps located outside the district headquarters, personally engaging with residents to inquire about their needs and preferences.

He has also maintained regular contact with philanthropic organizations operating relief camps in different areas of the district.

Under Dharun Kumar’s active supervision, the district administration, in collaboration with NGOs, has been providing skill training to IDPs at various relief camps, with the aim of equipping them with skills to support their livelihoods independently.

The compassionate gesture of the Deputy Commissioner, who not only visited the camp but chose to spend a night with the IDPs, the camp’s volunteers, and the village authorities, has left a lasting impression on all, evoking deep appreciation and gratitude for his humanitarian efforts.