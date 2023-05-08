IMPHAL: Airliners have increased the prices of flight tickets between Kolkata and Imphal as people from other states of the country, who were left stranded following violence in Manipur, are rushing to return home.

Prices of flight tickets between Imphal in Manipur and Kolkata are reported to be Rs 30,000 per ticket.

Long queues can also be noticed outside the Imphal airport in Manipur with thousands of people scurried to leave for Kolkata.

According to different airlines that operate flights between Imphal in Manipur and Kolkata, all of their flights were running full.

“Such has been the rush of passengers leaving the city that the airport looks like a public bus stand or railway station, with many people sitting and sleeping on the floor waiting for their flights,” said a passenger to TOI, whose colleagues managed to fly home to Guwahati on Sunday.

Airports Authority of India informed that 108 flights operated out of the Imphal airport between May 4 and May 6.

Meanwhile, situation in Manipur is slowly returning towards normal as the curfew was partially relaxed in 11 districts of the state on Monday.