AIZAWL: Mizoram Law Minister T J Lalnuntluanga was scheduled to visit the neighbouring state of Manipur to take stock of the situation and monitor evacuation of stranded state’s residents there.

He was to be accompanied by legislator L Thangmawia, who is also the youth wing president of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) and a leader of Central Young Mizo Association (CYMA), the central committee of the largest civil society organization in Mizoram.

Thangmawia said the proposed trip has been cancelled after the Manipur government denied entry apparently due to security issues.

He said that they were planning to take stock of the situation in the neighbouring state and to oversee evacuation of Mizoram’s residents, who are stranded after the violent clashes took place between ethnic tribal and non-tribal communities in several areas especially in Imphal and Churachandpur.

Meanwhile, Mizoram home commissioner and secretary H Lalengmawia said that 131 out of 196 Mizos, who submit their names to the state government, have been evacuated to Guwahati and Kolkata on Sunday.

He said that 37 more people would be evacuated to Guwahati by flights on Monday and another 28 on Tuesday to the same destination.

Official sources also said that 45 students have been safely returned to the state on Sunday.