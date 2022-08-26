IMPHAL: A major illegal arms manufacturing unit has been busted by the police in Churachandpur district of Manipur.

The busted firearms manufacturing unit in Chrachandpur district of Manipur is believed to have been supplying guns to militants.

A joint team of Manipur police and BSF personnel launched an operation and raided the arms manufacturing unit at Shiamtund village in New Lamka area.

A huge cache of firearms, including some locally manufactured guns, were also recovered following the raid.

However, the prime accused, whose house was used to manufacture these arms managed to flee from the spot.

Also read: Assam | Counter-radicalisation steps initiated, Muslim groups taken into confidence: DGP on arrests of jihadis

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

“In a combined operation by district police and para military forces, a local gun manufacturing unit was discovered at New Lamka, Churachandpur. During the operation various items which were used in making country made guns have been recovered,” said Manipur chief minister Biren Singh.