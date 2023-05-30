Imphal: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed the concerned security officers to strictly deal with any activity disturbing the peace in violence-hit Manipur.

Shah, who arrived in Imphal on Monday night reviewed the security situation in ethnic violence-hit Manipur.

“Reviewed the security situation in Manipur at a meeting with senior officials of the Manipur Police, CAPFs and the Indian Army in Imphal. Peace and prosperity of Manipur is our top priority, and I instructed them to strictly deal with any activities disturbing peace,” Shah said.

He also chaired an all-party meeting on Tuesday evening in Imphal and appealed to the leaders of the parties to help in restoring normalcy and communal harmony in Manipur.

He assured all the leaders that the Centre is trying its best to restore peace in the state.

“Peace and prosperity in Manipur is our top priority,” Shah said.

A senior official said that during the all-party meeting, the Home Minister informed the leaders that the five decisions taken during Monday night’s Cabinet meeting will be implemented in the state as part of the peace process.

These decisions include immediate steps for restoration of normalcy and peace in the state, taking necessary action to improve the law and order situation, expedite relief measures, compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and a job to one of the family members of the victims, and opening of BSNL telephone lines to dispel rumours.

During the meeting at the tribal-dominated Churachandpur, Shah requested the leaders to take active roles in restraining violence, stating that a political solution will be initiated at the earliest.

Assuring a CBI inquiry into the violence, Shah assured them that a relief of 20 tonnes of rice would be provided to the tribal communities in Manipur shortly.

With reference to the demand of 10 tribal MLAs (including seven from the ruling BJP) and other tribal leaders for a separate state for the tribals, Shah assured the all-party meeting that the territorial integrity of Manipur will not be affected at any cost, and appealed to the civil society leaders to take an active role in restoring peace in the state.

Shah also held an hour-long closed door discussion in Churachandpur with various tribal leaders, intellectuals and prominent tribal citizens, wherein he heard their views on restoring normalcy in the state.

Union Minister of State for Home. Nityanand Rai, BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra, Home Secretary A.K. Bhalla, Director General of Assam Rifles Lt Gen Pradeep Chandran Nair, Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka, Director General of Manipur Police P. Doungel and other Central and state government officials were present at the meetings.

On Wednesday, Shah will visit Moreh (bordering Myanmar) and Kangpokpi, where he will interact with the delegations of various local groups and civil society organisations.

Later on Wednesday, Shah will hold a security review meeting in Imphal.