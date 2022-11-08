IMPHAL: A considerable amount of drugs has been seized by the security agencies in Manipur.

A narcotics and affairs of border (NAB) team in Manipur seized at least 665 grams of Heroin at Vengnom.

The heroin consignment was recovered by the security personnel in Manipur from a four-wheeler.

Manipur police said that a NAB team checked the vehicle and found a modified chamber of rear tray door of the vehicle.

It was suspected that some illegal items were kept concealed inside the compartment.

On opening it, 40 soap cases containing Heroin powder inside small plastic pouches were recovered.

A case has been registered in connection with the recovery.