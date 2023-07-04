Guwahati: The Rural Women Upliftment Society (RWUS), in collaboration with Churachandpur Hospital and local private practitioners, has undertaken a noble mission to provide healthcare services to the victims of ethnic violence who have been internally displaced in Manipur.

A two-day health camp commenced at Churachandpur on Monday which will conclude today.

On the first day of the health camp, a total of 310 patients received medical check-ups and consultations.

This initiative aims to address the urgent healthcare needs of the displaced individuals who have been enduring challenging living conditions.

The health camp has brought together a team of four dedicated doctors, including two from Churachandpur Hospital and two from private practices.

These experienced medical professionals are offering their expertise to ensure that each patient receives the necessary care and attention.

To alleviate the burden on internally displaced persons (IDPs), RWUS has generously provided free medicines to all patients attending the health camp.

This gesture seeks to relieve the financial strain of healthcare expenses and ensure timely access to essential medications.

Expressing her gratitude, Mary Beth Sanate, the secretary of RWUS, extended her heartfelt thanks to the dedicated volunteers, doctors, and supporters who have made this health camp possible.

Their selfless efforts and contributions are instrumental in providing much-needed relief and care to the vulnerable IDPs, she said.

“The health camp stands as a testament to the compassion and commitment of RWUS and its partners in uplifting and supporting those displaced by the recent ethnic violence,” Sanate said.

RWUS and its dedicated team of volunteers remain steadfast in their mission to promote the welfare of marginalized communities and continue to extend their support to those in need, she added.