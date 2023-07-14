Imphal: The Manipur government has taken up various income-generating programs for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in relief camps in Thoubal district of the state.

On Friday, Deputy Commissioner A. Subhas Singh and District Nodal Officer A. Shivadas Sharma visited four relief camps in Thoubal. A total of 1,112 people are taking shelter in these camps.

Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner Singh said that the District Administration has started various income-generating programs such as candle-making, incense-stick making, mushroom production, and kauna reed craft.

The Relief Camp at Kodompokpi Sports Complex has already started producing candles under the brand name “Yening.” Training for kauna reed craft has also been given to the inmates of Rice Research Station Khangabok-Wangbal. The District Administration is marketing the end products.

District Nodal Officer Sharma said that the Agriculture and Sericulture Departments have been tied up to hire manpower on a daily wage basis from the relief camps.

He further said that IDPs are being hired by local farmers on a daily wage basis for agricultural activities.

As part of the government’s initiatives, the Manipur Society for Skill Development has started the “Relief Camp Skill Aspiration Survey” of the IDPs for trade identification and further training programs. Distribution of Special Job Cards under MGNREGA has also been started to the identified IDPs.

Sharma said that full security arrangements have been provided to the relief camps. The District Administration has also initiated the partitioning of halls at Kodompokpi Sports Complex for family-wise accommodation.

In the first phase, 42 families will be allotted separate rooms at the complex. He also said that about 99 IDPs from Heirok Higher Secondary School will be shifted to Kodompokpi Sports Complex within two or three days.

The IDPs expressed their happiness at the setting up of various programs by the District Administration to generate their income.