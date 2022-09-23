IMPHAL: The future of the state of Manipur lies in the tourism sector.

This was stated by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Friday.

Manipur CM Biren Singh made this statement while addressing a gathering at the launch of the first batch of trainees of the SIHM, catering technology and applied nutrition, Manipur.

Chief minister Biren Singh said that the scenic beauty, climate and hospitality that Manipur possesses is un-paralleled.

Many tourist spots like Sangai Ethnic Park at Moirang Khunou, Loktak Lake, INA Memorial and the 120 feet tall Sagol Kangjei statue at Marjing, have been developed, the Manipur CM said.

“With advancement in technology, we can now see what is happening in different parts of the world and we should put all efforts to make Manipur recognised in the world arena,” CM Biren Singh said.

Further speaking on allowing sale and consumption of IMFL in the state, the Manipur chief minister stated that the state cabinet’s decision was taken after holding thorough discussion and taking into consideration recommendations of different committees.

The Manipur CM further stated that the state government is planning to establish a beer factory in the state using locally produced raw ingredients like pineapple and ginger.