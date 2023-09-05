IMPHAL: Colleges across violence-hit Manipur will re-open on September 6.

This was announced by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh.

“Colleges (in Manipur) are set to reopen on September 6,” said CM Biren Singh.

The Manipur CM added: “Let’s continue to prioritize learning and safety for all.”

He made this announcement on the eve of Teachers’ Day on Tuesday (September 05).

Manipur CM Biren Singh also said “school attendance for students from class 1 to 12 has surged to an impressive 90%”.

“The state government is committed to always keep education on priority despite the hard times we have endured over the last few months,” the Manipur CM said.

It may be mentioned here that colleges across Manipur remained closed for the past four months due to the ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis in the state.

Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after ethnic clashes broke out between Meiteis and Kukis in the state that resulted in over 170 people losing their lives.

Manipur chief secretary Dr Joshi during his meeting with governor A Uikey informed that the state will bear the fees of those displaced students whose parents are inability to payment of private school fees.

In return, the Manipur governor asked the chief secretary for the identification of those in relief camps facing acute shortages of essential supplies and to constitute a monitoring committee to look into such matters.

She also suggested for setting up a helpline number for addressing the grievances and concerns of the inmates directly.