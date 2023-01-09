Floral tributes paid to former kings of Manipur

Imphal: In presence of Manipur titular King Leishemba Sanajaoba and also a member of the Parliament from the state in the Rajya Sabha, a contingent of Manipur Rifles sounded the last post and paid gun salutes to the former kings of Manipur.

The function organized by the Manipur State Archaeology, Department of Arts and Culture, Government of Manipur was held as a part of the observance of the 189th Death Anniversary of king Gambhir Singh at his Samadhi, Langthabal, Imphal on Monday.

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh led his council of ministers, high officials, and hundreds of people and paid fitting tributes to the portrait of former King Gambhir Singh, king Narasingh, and king Herachandra who spearheaded the war against the Burmese (now Myanmarese) invaders to liberate Manipur. The Burmese occupied the princely Manipur state from 1819 to 1826. During this time, Manipur was devastated and there were Chaos and anarchy everywhere which is known in the history of Manipur as ‘seven years of devastation’.

Highlighting the heroic efforts of former king Gambhir Singh, king NarsinghandSana, and king Herachandra to drive off the Burmese and end the ‘Seven Years Devastation’, the chief minister said, “We are here today as a society, as a State because of our forefathers.”

Other highlights of the function included a guard of honour by a contingent of Manipur Rifles, obeisance to Dhop Pala performance, tarpon offerings, and inauguration of a cafeteria by the Chief Minister, etc. The function was attended by titular Manipur king and MP Maharaj Leishemba Sanajaoba, MLAs, DGP P Doungel, officials, and locals.