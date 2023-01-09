Guwahati: Indian cricketer Ajinkya Rahane on Monday visited the Kamakhya temple atop the Neelachal hills in Guwahati and performed puja in a traditional manner.

The player was welcomed by the priests inside the temple, the centre of the Shakti cult, after which they performed puja.

The star player went around the temple and spent nearly half an hour at the temple premises amid tight security.

Rahane is in Guwahati for the Assam-Mumbai Ranji Trophy match, which will be played at the newly constructed Amingaon cricket stadium in Kamrup Rural district, from Tuesday. Rahane will lead the Mumbai side in the game.

Ajinkya Rahane, Shardul Thakur and former head coach Ravi Shastri were honoured during the annual Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) Awards held in BKC Club, Mumbai on Friday.

The trio was felicitated for their heroics in the Gabba Test wherein team India defeated Australia at the iconic ‘Gabba’ venue in Brisbane during the four-match Test series to capture the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21.

India’s victory at the Gabba was one of the most iconic as prior to that, the Aussies were never defeated at the venue in a Test match for 32 years.

Ajinkya Rahane was leading the side in place of Virat Kohli. He also contributed with scores of 37 and 24.

The Gabba win will be remembered long as Team India clinched it from a position where any team could hardly have even thought to level it with a draw.