DEHRADUN: Swashbuckling Indian wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been hospitalised after meeting a serious car accident.

Although the full extent of his injuries is not known yet, Rishabh Pant is currently being treated at a Dehradun Hospital.

According to reports, Rishabh Pant has lacerative wounds on his forehead, one right above the left eye; there is a ligament tear in his knee; and abrasions on his back.

However, the first X-rays suggest there is no fracture and there are no burns on Pant’s body despite his car catching fire.

The accident took place in the early hours on Friday, when Pant was driving to Roorkee in Uttarakhand.

“Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant’s car met with an accident at around 5:30 am,” Director General of Uttarakhand Police, Ashok Kumar, was quoted as saying by NDTV.

“The incident took place at Mohammedpur Jat near Roorkee. According to what Pant said, he dozed off while driving and as a result the car collided with the divider and caught fire. He was moved to the Roorkee hospital from where he has now been shifted to Dehradun.”