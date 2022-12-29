Brazilian football legend Edson Arantes do Nascimento, famously called Pelé, is no more.

Pele passed way at the age of 82.

Pele has been battling cancer for a while.

His health had deteriorated earlier this week.

The three-time World Cup winner had been struggling with health issues for some time and was taken to hospital in early December.

Pele was born in Tres Coracoes, Brazil, on October 23, 1940.

Pele will always be remembered for the great moments over his career.

On November 19, 1969, he scored his 1000th goal for Santos against Vasco da Gama.

Pele made his debut with Santos at the age of 15 on September 7, 1956.

Less than a year later, Pele played his first match with the Brazilian national team.

Pele made his World Cup debut in 1958 at the age of 17, becoming the youngest player to lift the trophy.

Four years later, Pele participated in his second World Cup, one which was also won by Brazil.

In 1970, Pele lifted his third world cup title.

Pele’s last match with Brazil was against Yugoslavia on July 18, 1971.

In 2013 he received the honorary Ballon d’Or for his successful career.