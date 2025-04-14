Imphal: Indian security forces and Manipur police once again uncovered an intertwined issue of drug trafficking and insurgency, in a series of operations where armed groups are involved in both illicit activities in this sensitive border state.

Upon receiving intelligence input, security forces conducted a joint operation in the general area of Tadbung Village along NH-37 under Kaimai police station in Tamenglong District on Sunday.

During the operation, two soap cases containing heroin powder of 80 grams were recovered, though no arrests were made, the police said.

In the follow-up, yet another search operation and area domination were conducted at the Natum Ching hills of Sanasabi village under the Yaingangpokpi police station.

Three 36 Hand Grenade, 8 Detonators, 4 Tube Launchers, an INSAS LMG magazine, fifteen 7.62 mm AK ammunition, thirty 7.62 mm SLR ammunition empty cases, 4 rubber bullets, a Para Bomb, an empty Para Bomb, 2 bulletproof Jacket plates, a bulletproof Jacket and a metal inner barrel were recovered.

Police confirmed that some of the underground groups have also been linked to drug trafficking, using it as a source of funding and to gain influence.

The 2023-2025 Manipur insurgency violence further complicated the situation, with ethnic tensions and political issues exacerbating the existing problems.