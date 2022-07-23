IMPHAL: Security forces in Manipur have recovered and seized drugs worth Rs 2.78 crore.

The drugs were seized by the troopers of the Khuga battalion of the Assam Rifles on Saturday.

Cross-border smuggling of narcotics in Manipur’s Churachandpur district has been foiled, an Assam Rifles official informed.

The Assam Rifles troopers launched an operation near BP-35 and BP-36 in Songdoi village in Churachandpur district of Manipur and foiled the smuggling of the drugs.

The operation was launched based on intelligence input regarding the shipment of contraband items from across the Indo-Myanmar border.

A drug peddler coming from across the border was apprehended by the security personnel and on being searched, 697 grams of heroin in 50 soap cases were recovered.

The recovered items along with the drug peddler were handed over to Singhat Police in manipur for further investigation