NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court, on Monday (July 10), while hearing a bunch of pleas related to the violence in Manipur, stated that the apex court can’t be used as a platform to escalate tensions in the Northeast state.

“We can only monitor the steps being taken by the state and pass certain orders if there are additional measures that can be taken. But we can’t run the security apparatus,” the Supreme Court stated while hearing PILs on Manipur violence.

Responding claims made by advocate Colin Gonsalves, who appeared for the petitioners, chief justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud said: “Come here with concrete suggestions.”

“Your scepticism cannot lead us to take over the law and order,” the CJI told Gonsalves.

The CJI added: “We don’t want this proceeding to be used as a platform for further escalation of violence and other problems which exist in the state. We do not run the security apparatus or law and order. If you have suggestions we can take.”

“Let’s not see this as a partisan matter, it’s a humanitarian issue,” the CJI said.

He said: “We understand your feelings but there should be certain modalities of arguing before this Court.”