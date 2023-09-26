Imphal: Dengue cases are on the rise with two death cases in the state reported this year, according to official information from the State Malaria Officer, Directorate of Health Services.

A total of 746 dengue cases have been registered in Manipur from January to September 25 this year, while 503 cases were reported last year.

Two persons including a policeman and a tribal person have died because of the deadly disease in Moreh (Tengnoupal) and Senapati districts this year.

Out of 16 districts in the state, Imphal West district recorded the highest number of vector-borne diseases. A maximum of Dengue cases are recorded in urban areas.

The Health Department has confirmed 497 Dengue cases in Imphal West and 125 cases in Imphal East districts so far this year.

A number of cases have also been reported in different districts of Thoubal, Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Kakching, Tengnoupal, Chandel, Senapati, and Kangpokpi.

However, there is no report of Dengue in the districts of Pherzawl, Jiribam, Tamenglong, Noney, Ukhrul, and Kamjong so far.

The government authorities have undertaken chemical sensitization at different locations across the state to control the spreading of this disease.

Mosquitos are responsible for Dengue disease and are mostly active during daytime and they lay eggs in clean water. The state government have appealed to the public to look out for areas where there is waterlogging and help them to stop this.