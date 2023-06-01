NEW DELHI: There has been a growing demand for probe into the alleged role of Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh in the violence, especially from the tribal section of the society in the state.

Manipur Tribals’ Forum, Delhi (MTFD) has demanded an investigation into the alleged role of chief minister Biren Singh in the large-scale violence in the state.

The MTFD also demanded probe into alleged role of Manipur BJP MP Sanajaoba in fuelling the clashes in the state.

The tribal body blamed the large-scale violence in Manipur on “extremist Meitei groups” – Meetei Leepun and Arambai Tenggol.

Notably, according to the MTFD, the Meetei Leepun allegedly has links to Manipur BJP MP Sanajaoba.

On the other hand, the tribal body from Manipur also alleged that Arambai Tenggol ‘supports’ the Biren Singh-led BJP government in the state.

It may be mentioned here that allegations have also surfaced that journalists, who reported on violence perpetrated by “radical Meitei groups” – Meetei Leepun and Arambai Tenggol – received threat calls warning them of dire consequences.

Also read: Manipur clashes: Union Home Minister Amit Shah announces judicial probe

Earlier, Manipur Tribals Forum, Delhi accused the state government of supporting Meitei insurgent groups in its quest of “ethnic cleansing”.

This allegation was made by the Manipur Tribals Forum, Delhi while briefing the media in New Delhi on Wednesday (May 31).

The leaders of the tribal body alleged that “Meitei insurgents, supported by Manipur government, are targeting people belonging to the Kuki, Mizo and Hmar tribes”.

The Manipur Tribals Forum, Delhi also stated that the “level of violence perpetrated against the tribal communities in the state is so high that it has become impossible to live alongside the majority Meitie community”.

The tribal body claimed that over 100 tribal villages across Manipur were attacked by miscreants “as part of Manipur government’s ethnic cleansing” initiative.

“Over 4000 houses belonging to tribals were set on fire by Meitei mobs that were supported by the Manipur government,” a leader of the tribal body stated while speaking to media persons.

Also read: Manipur violence | Kuki-Zo villages attacked by ‘radical Meitei groups’ despite Amit Shah’s appeal for peace: ITLF

Furthermore, the Manipur Tribals Forum, Delhi accused media houses in Manipur and others operating from outside the state of not reporting on the plight of the tribals.

“Media is in the hands of the majority (Meitei),” said a leader of the Manipur Tribals Forum, Delhi.

Notably, Manipur has been on the boil since May 3 after clashes broke out between two communities in state and subsequent large-scale violence.

Nearly 100 people lost their lives and thousands of people were displaced following the clashes and subsequent violence in the state.