Guwahati: The Congress party on Sunday criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s current three-nation tour, questioning his “energy, excitement, and enthusiasm” for foreign visits while allegedly neglecting the ongoing crisis in Manipur.

The Opposition labeled the Prime Minister’s approach to Manipur as “pathetic,” highlighting that this marks his 35th trip abroad since May 2023.

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, took to X to voice the party’s concerns. “The Prime Minister leaves for Cyprus, Canada, and Croatia this morning. There was a time when he boasted about his knowledge of algebra by spouting the (a+b)^2 equation as applicable to India and Canada. But things went horribly wrong thereafter,” Ramesh posted.

Ramesh further claimed that despite initial indications of Canada’s reluctance to invite India to the G7 Summit, Prime Minister Modi’s previous assertions of not attending even if invited now stand exposed.

He pointed out that the Canadian Prime Minister had invited India to the G7 Summit, along with other non-G7 countries, citing India’s status as the world’s fifth-largest economy. Ramesh then sarcastically suggested that PM Modi might want to remind his Canadian counterpart that, according to the Niti Aayog CEO, India became the world’s third-largest economy on May 24, 2025.

“This is Mr. Modi’s 35th trip abroad since May 2023. He has all the energy, excitement, and enthusiasm–the 3 Es– for such visits. But can he not summon up a 4th E–empathy– for going to Manipur where the people’s distress, agony and suffering continues unabated?” Ramesh questioned.

He further slammed the Prime Minister for not meeting “with NOBODY from the state, let alone political leaders, since May 3, 2023,” calling it “pathetic.”

Notably, the Congress has consistently attacked Prime Minister Modi for his perceived inaction and lack of a visit to Manipur, which has been engulfed in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023. The conflict has claimed over 220 lives and displaced thousands.