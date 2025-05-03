Guwahati: The Congress party accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of persistently ignoring Manipur and labeled Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s handling of the state’s ongoing ethnic conflict, which began in 2023, a “big failure.”

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh pointed out that the BJP, despite securing a significant mandate in Manipur in February 2022, witnessed the eruption of sectarian violence in the state two years prior to the current date.

Jairam Ramesh, taking to his social media handle X, stated that “Exactly two years ago today, Manipur erupted. This calamity overtook it after the people of the state had given a decisive mandate to the BJP and its allies in the assembly elections in February 2022”.

What began on May 3, 2023, therefore, was the self-dictated, self-directed derailment of the so-called double-engine sarkar in the state, he asserted.

— Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 3, 2025

Jairam Ramesh criticized the political drama of the Modi government, citing that the resignation of Manipur’s CM was a well-played drama.

“Faced with a no-confidence motion to be moved by the INC in the state assembly, the Modi Govt forced the CM to resign and finally imposed President’s Rule on Feb 13, 2025 – twenty months after the people themselves had demanded it,” Jairam stated.

He further stated that the anguish and suffering of Manipur continue. No worthwhile reconciliation process is underway. Over 60,000 internally displaced persons continue to live in relief camps in conditions of great stress.

Jairam criticizes the act of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that the PM continues to avoid and shun Manipur.

He alleged that the Union Home Minister, to whom the PM has outsourced the management of Manipur, has proved to be a big failure.

“Manipur deserves better. The people of Manipur are waiting for the PM to arrive in Imphal and go around the beautiful state and extend the healing touch, at least to the extent that he is capable of doing so,” the Congress general secretary added.

Since May 2023, ethnic violence between the Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and the adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups has tragically claimed over 220 lives and displaced thousands.